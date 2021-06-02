Nikon Launches Two New Z-mount Lenses for Mirrorless Cameras, Announces Two More

Nikon India has launched two new lenses for its Z-mount mirrorless camera lineup, and announced two more lenses that are in development now and will be launched in the future. The new Nikon lenses include the Nikkor Z 50mm F2.8 and the 105mm F2.8 VR S fixed focal length lenses, while the other two that are in development and will be launched soon include the Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 and 40mm F2. The two new launches bring the total Nikon Z-mount portfolio up to 18 lenses and two teleconverters in the range, with two more set to be added soon. The Nikon Z MC 50mm F2.8 costs Rs 58,995, while the 105mm F2.8 VR S is priced at Rs 89,995.

The new 50mm F2.8 lens joins two more 50mm offerings in the Z-mount range – the mass-market 50mm F1.8 S and the flagship grade 50mm F1.2 S. The new 105mm, meanwhile, offers the longest focal length now among fixed lenses in the Nikkor Z lineup, which previously capped out at 85mm in the non-zoom range of lenses. The Nikkor Z lens range now includes both premium end offers such as the venerable 58mm F0.95 S ‘Noct’, and the more middling offerings such as the Z DX 50-250mm F4.5-6.3 VR.

The range of lenses now cater to Nikon’s mirrorless range that kicked off with the Z7 and Z6, and now includes six cameras in the lineup – Z7 II, Z6 II, Z7, Z6, Z5 and Z50. A true-flagship Nikon Z9 is also in development, and is expected to be a true flagship contender to cameras such as the Sony a9 and the Canon Eos R3, among others.

Alongside the new lenses, Nikon has also announced the launch of its multi-camera professional remote shooting controller system, the NX Field. The interface will allow professional broadcasters to control multiple camera settings remotely, and also simultaneously handle automatic file uploads to FTP servers. Interested professionals can contact Nikon for further details on NX Field, which supports the D5 and D6 DSLRs in the lineup so far, and is slated to add support for Z9, Z7 II and Z6 II, soon.

