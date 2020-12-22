Nikon to Reportedly Stop Making Cameras in Japan, Will Move Camera Production to Thailand

Japanese camera maker Nikon has been struggling with a diminishing demand for its cameras. So bad the situation of the camera giant that it is now being reported that the company may pull the plug on making cameras in Japan, something the company has been doing for more than 70 years. The report of Nikon shutting down manufacturing in Japan comes from a local newspaper called Asahi.

The daily reports that Nikon is pulling the plug on its Japanese camera factory and may be moving camera production entirely to Thailand in order to cut costs. According to the report, Nikon currently has two factories - one in the Sendai in the Miyagi Prefecture of northern Japan and one in Thailand. Nikon's Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras are already being made in the Thai factory and it is now being reported that Nikon may move the manufacturing of its D6 DSLR camera to Thailand by the end of 2021. This, according to the Asahi report, will mark the end of 'Made in Japan' Nikon cameras.

Nikon had started its Sendai factory in 1971 and has served as the company's "mothership" manufacturing plant for nearly half a century, advising the technical operations of the factories outside of Japan. Further, the Thailand factory for Nikon was established in 1990 and has since become Nikon's main factory for producing cameras and interchangeable lenses over the past 30 years.

In a response to Asahi, Nikon says that while the camera production will be transferred out of Japan, its Sendai plant will continue producing parts for video products as well as serving as an incubator for "new businesses that will support Nikon's future."