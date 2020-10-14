Nikon Z 6II, Nikon Z 7II Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, and More

Nikon has announced its new range of full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z 6II and the Nikon Z 7II. The new cameras have been announced with Rs. 5,000 of introductory benefits. Nikon says that the new cameras will harness the very best characteristics of Nikon's NIKKOR Z lenses and Z mount. The company has also announced benefits of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 35,000 if people buy select NIKKOR S lenses along with the Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II cameras. Pre-bookings for the Nikon Z 6II and Nikon Z 7II have already been initiated on Nikon's official website. While the Nikon Z 6II will be available for purchase starting November 5, the Nikon Z 7II will hit the markets on December 10.

The Nikon Z 6II offers creators the ability to produce full-pixel-readout full-frame 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) movie formats. The Z 6II also offers the ability to export 8-bit videos straight out of the camera for easier uploads, along with the option of exporting in HDR for post-production needs. There is also an optional 12-bit raw video output. The Z 6II also has a burst speed of 14 frames per second with autofocus and auto-exposure tracking. The shutter speed on the Nikon Z 6II ranges from 1/8000 seconds to 900 seconds. The Nikon Z 6II also features dual card slots for SD cards, CFexpress cards, or XQD cards. Other features on the Nikon Z 6II include Eye-Detection autofocus, Animal-Detection autofocus, and a wide-area autofocus that supports these two.

The Nikon Z 7II, on the other hand, can capture approximately 77 shots in a single burst, with a burst speed of 10 frames per second. The Nikon Z 7II gets its speed courtesy of dual EXPEED 9 image-processing engines. The two image-processing engines, combined with dual memory card support allows the Nikon Z 7II to put out great processing performance with no drop rate. The Nikan Z 7II also comes with subject-tracking autofocus similar to 3D tracking, along with Eye-Detection autofocus and animal-detection autofocus, with the wide-area autofocus supporting the two. The Nikon Z 7II is capable of recording in 4K resolution at 60fps frame rate.

The Nikon Z 6II starts at Rs. 1,64,995 for just the body, and costs Rs. 2,09,995 for the whole Z 6II camera, along with a Z 24-70mm F/4 S lens. The Nikon Z 7II, on the other hand, costs Rs. 2,49,995 for just the body and Rs. 2,94,995 for the Nikon Z 7II with a Z 24-70mm F/4 lens.