2-min read

Nikon Z50 APS-C Mirrorless Camera Comes to India at Rs 72,995, With Two New Lenses

The Nikon Z50 brings Nikon right back into the mainstream mirrorless camera space, and offers an interesting package for casual shooters.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
Nikon has finally launched its first crop sensor mirrorless camera in India, after introducing the Nikon Z50 in global markets back in October 2019. The Z50 has been introduced in India at an introductory price of Rs 72,995 for just the body, while its two kits include one with the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens, and the other with the latter and the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lens. Both the lenses were announced alongside the Z50 when it was launched globally, and are also going to be sold in India separately as well. The Z50 is the first mirrorless camera from Nikon that features an APS-C sensor, after the two full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z6 and Z7, already launched in India earlier.

In terms of the feaures, specifications and capabilities, the Nikon Z50 features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor that is based on the same sensor found inside the Nikon D7500. This is further paired with the Nikon Expeed 6 image processor, and borrows a similar autofocus mechanism from the flagship Z series mirrorless cameras. It also comes with a face and eye detection mode, along with continuous subject tracking that should help in videography. The Nikon Z50 gets native ISO range of 100 to 51,200, and also comes with an in-camera RAW file converter.

Nikon also advertises the Z50 as a camera for those who do not already identify themselves as a photographer, and in order to suit that, comes with two easy to shoot, creative preset modes that is signature to Nikon. In terms of videography, the Nikon Z50 is capable of shooting at up to 4K UHD at 30fps, or alternately at 1080p Full HD at 120fps. Like its competitors in this segment, the Sony a6400 and the Fujifilm X-T30, the Nikon Z50 does not come with in-body stabilisation either, but optical stabilisation is thankfully offered with the two new lenses that have joined the camera's portfolio. Other performance elements include low light autofocus at -4EV, and continuous shooting at up to 11fps.

Both the new lenses launched alongside the Nikon Z50 are of the larger Z-mount, and are priced at Rs 26,450 for the 16-50mm, and Rs 31,450 for the 50-250mm telephoto zoom. While these add to the considerably smaller collection of Nikon Z-mount lenses, Nikon also has a new adapter for its F-mount lenses to work with its Z-series cameras. However, users wishing to use their older Nikon lenses with the new camera will need to buy the adapter separately, since it does not come bundled. As of now, Nikon is offering a 64GB Class 10 SDXC memory card, along with a Jealiot camera bag for buyers of the Nikon Z50.

