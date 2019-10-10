Nikon Z50 Can Shoot 4K Videos, and is the Brand's First APS-C Mirrorless Camera

The Nikon Z50 has been globally unveiled, becoming the Japanese imaging brand's first mirrorless camera with an APS-C sensor. While this move was long expected, the Nikon Z50 has been a long time coming. It features a very similar design to the flagship Nikon Z6 (review) and Z7 full-frame cameras, while also retaining a similar button arrangement that long time Nikon users will anyway like. The camera features a 20.9-megapixel, APS-C sensor that can shoot 4K videos at 30fps and 1,080p full HD videos at 120fps for smooth-flowing shooting. The camera features native Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a flip-down, 3.2-inch LCD display, and a vlogging mode that prevents accidental touch feedback on screen, clearly showing its intent as a camera dedicated for the young, Instagram generation.

The Nikon Z50 further comes with the excellent, 2.36-inch OLED viewfinder that is also present in the Nikon Z6, and other shooting benefits extend to classic photography elements as well such as native ISO range of 100-51,200, 209-point phase detection autofocus pixels that offer 87 percent horizontal frame coverage, low light focusing at -4EV, and integrated time lapse mode. The camera gets a single SD card slot, which is an earnest upgrade from the XQD card slot that was offered in the Nikon Z6. Furthermore, the camera does not feature in-body image stabilisation — which is most likely the biggest point of contention for those who would be intrigued by the camera. That said, the body still features magnesium alloy construction, and some degree of weather sealing, which would be important for young users.

The Nikon Z50 also brings in two new Z-mount DX lenses, which are purpose-built for use with crop sensor cameras. The new lenses include a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR standard kit lens, and the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto kit lens, both of which feature optical stabilisation to make up for the lack of in-camera stabilisation. The lenses will come to India alongside the camera at the time of the camera's global unveiling, which will likely happen next month. The Nikon Z50 is priced at $859 (~Rs 61,000) just for the body, while the two kits are priced at $1,000 (~Rs 71,000) with the standard lens and $1,350 (~Rs 96,000) with the two-lens kit.

Going forward, the camera will rival the Sony a6400, Canon M50 and the venerable Fujifilm X-T30 in the rather popular market of APS-C mirrorless cameras that are also priced competitively.

