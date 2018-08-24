Nikon Z7, Nikon Z6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras With Z-Mount System Launched

Dubbed Z 7 and Z 6, Nikon's two new models share many design features but feature a few varying specs. The Z7 features 45.7 effective megapixels, 493 DFAF points and support for a standard sensitivity range of ISO 64–25600. The company claims that combined with the NIKKOR Z lenses the full image will present “an outstanding level of sharpness and detail."Z 6 comes with 24.5 megapixels, ISO 100–51200, 273 DFAF points and is described as a versatile all-purpose FX-format camera able to shoot in dimmer settings. Both models feature the new illuminated sensor -- Nikon FX-format CMOS -- along with EXPEED 6, the brand's latest image-processing engine. For those looking to shoot high-resolution videos the Z series comes with support for 4K UHD (3840 × 2160)/30p movies using the FX-based video format, as well as Full-HD/120p movies.The new cameras are based around the all-new Z-mount system, adding to photographers' range of choices as their existing NIKKOR F-mount lenses can also be used with a lens adaptor. Z 7 will be available from September 27; the ‘body-only' version has a suggested retail price of $3399.95, while those looking for the kit featuring the new NIKKOR Z 24-70 f/4 S lens will pay something closer to $3999.95.Z 6 will arrive late November with a price tag of $1995.95 for the body only configuration or $2,599.95 with the aforementioned lens kit.