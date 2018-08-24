English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nikon Z7, Nikon Z6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras With Z-Mount System Launched
Both models feature the new illuminated sensor -- Nikon FX-format CMOS -- along with EXPEED 6, the brand's latest image-processing engine.
Nikon Z7, Nikon Z6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras With Z-Mount System Launched
Loading...
Dubbed Z 7 and Z 6, Nikon's two new models share many design features but feature a few varying specs. The Z7 features 45.7 effective megapixels, 493 DFAF points and support for a standard sensitivity range of ISO 64–25600. The company claims that combined with the NIKKOR Z lenses the full image will present “an outstanding level of sharpness and detail."
Z 6 comes with 24.5 megapixels, ISO 100–51200, 273 DFAF points and is described as a versatile all-purpose FX-format camera able to shoot in dimmer settings. Both models feature the new illuminated sensor -- Nikon FX-format CMOS -- along with EXPEED 6, the brand's latest image-processing engine. For those looking to shoot high-resolution videos the Z series comes with support for 4K UHD (3840 × 2160)/30p movies using the FX-based video format, as well as Full-HD/120p movies.
The new cameras are based around the all-new Z-mount system, adding to photographers' range of choices as their existing NIKKOR F-mount lenses can also be used with a lens adaptor. Z 7 will be available from September 27; the ‘body-only' version has a suggested retail price of $3399.95, while those looking for the kit featuring the new NIKKOR Z 24-70 f/4 S lens will pay something closer to $3999.95.
Z 6 will arrive late November with a price tag of $1995.95 for the body only configuration or $2,599.95 with the aforementioned lens kit.
Also Watch
Z 6 comes with 24.5 megapixels, ISO 100–51200, 273 DFAF points and is described as a versatile all-purpose FX-format camera able to shoot in dimmer settings. Both models feature the new illuminated sensor -- Nikon FX-format CMOS -- along with EXPEED 6, the brand's latest image-processing engine. For those looking to shoot high-resolution videos the Z series comes with support for 4K UHD (3840 × 2160)/30p movies using the FX-based video format, as well as Full-HD/120p movies.
The new cameras are based around the all-new Z-mount system, adding to photographers' range of choices as their existing NIKKOR F-mount lenses can also be used with a lens adaptor. Z 7 will be available from September 27; the ‘body-only' version has a suggested retail price of $3399.95, while those looking for the kit featuring the new NIKKOR Z 24-70 f/4 S lens will pay something closer to $3999.95.
Z 6 will arrive late November with a price tag of $1995.95 for the body only configuration or $2,599.95 with the aforementioned lens kit.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Struggling To Get a Date? You Might Be Too Intelligent, Says New Study
- Auto Trivia: World’s 1st Car Driver Was a Woman, Drove Mercedes for 106 Km
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...