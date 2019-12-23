Nikon Z70 May Launch by End-2020, to Come with More Features Than Z50

Nikon has had a bit of a mixed bag in 2019. While its first serious foray into the mirrorless segment saw the Nikon Z6 and Z7 being largely appreciated, they both were full frame cameras, and as such, fell in the premium to flagship categories that are often out of budget and usability reach of mass users. To compensate for this, Nikon introduced the diminutive Z50 earlier last month as its first crop sensor mirrorless camera, and now, word across the internet suggests that Nikon is presently working on a new APS-C sensor-equipped mirrorless camera. As per rumours, it is the Nikon Z70.

Not a lot of information has come up regarding the upcoming Nikon Z70. However, according to imaging publication New Camera, Nikon is presently working on a crop sensor camera that will sit above the Z50, and below the Z6 and Z7 full-frame duo. Among rumoured features, the Z70 is said to feature a higher resolution sensor than the 21-megapixel backlit Sony sensor inside the Z50. New Camera states that Nikon is presently testing two Sony-made sensors, with 24-megapixel and 26-megapixel effective resolution, as part of the Z70's prototype testing.

Alongside this, Nikon is also said to be looking at lending the new generation Expeed 7 image processor in the upcoming Z70, which coupled with the sensor should technically also see an improved autofocus module over the one inside the Z50. If all of this does come together, then the Nikon Z70 should be a pretty snappy and compact mirrorless camera a bridge between the entry segment Nikon Z50, and the prosumer-grade Nikon Z6 — something that Nikon direly needs. The report also states that Nikon's upcoming Z70 will get more features and customisation abilities than the Z50, but specific information regarding the same remains amiss as of now.

Nikon still continues to sell its much acclaimed line of DSLR cameras across the world, while its mirrorless camera lineup remains fairly limited so far. This has been a bit of a speed bump for Nikon, since the likes of Sony, Fujifilm and Canon have gone all out in the mirrorless segment to appeal to mainstream and amateur users looking to get a taste of dedicated cameras in a world of smartphone photography. With the Nikon Z70, Nikon will be addressing a much important gap in its portfolio, and we could see it being launched by the end of 2020.

