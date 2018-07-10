English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Nikon's New Camera Will Help Enhance Wildlife Photography Experience

The new camera supports recording of high-definition 4K UHD/30p movies.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
The Nikon COOLPIX P1000. (Image: IANS)
Taking super-telephoto shooting for wildlife photography to a new level, Nikon India on Tuesday announced a new "COOLPIX P1000" camera equipped with a massive 125x optical zoom lens to the country. The camera, for which price is yet to be announced, supports recording of high-definition 4K UHD/30p movies. Frames from movies recorded in 4K UHD format can also be saved as still images to preserve moments that can't be captured with a continuous burst of still-image shooting, the company said in a statement.

"An ideal companion for super-telephoto photography, be it birding, wildlife or celestial bodies, the new COOLPIX P1000 endows our users with streamlined operability and high-resolution quality that is built to impress," said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India.

The 125× optical zoom NIKKOR lens covers a range of focal length beginning at the wide-angle 24mm equivalent and extending to the super-telephoto 3000mm equivalent (up to 250×2 zoom is possible when Dynamic Fine Zoom is enabled).

The camera is equipped with an improved "EXPEED" image-processing engine to and "Dual Detect Optical VR" to provide a level of vibration reduction equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed. The high-performing viewfinder makes framing and viewing images comfortable, even in the bright outdoors.

The camera also comes equipped with an accessory terminal and supports a wide variety of accessories, including external speedlights.

