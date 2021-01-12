Nikon's Two Super Popular DSLRs, the D3500 and D5600, Have Likely Been Discontinued

Nikon's two most popular budget DSLRs - the Nikon D5600 and D3500 are officially listed as "old product" on its official Japanese website which has historically meant that the cameras are being discontinued. The development might come as a surprise to many camera retailers around the world, as both of the DSLRs are highly popular in the budget segment. Notably, the Nikon D5600 was the top-selling camera in Japan last year, as per the Japanese consumer electronic tracker BCN ranking. The development further indicates that Nikon might launch new entry-level DSLRs soon, though there aren't many details to corroborate this speculation. Some reports suggest that the company might release an affordable Nikon Z mirrorless APS-C camera in future.

The Nikon D5600 was first unveiled in Japan in late 2016 and later reached more markets including India in the same year. It succeeded the D5500 DSLR and came with notable features like SnapBridge app support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. It also has a 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with Expeed 4 image processor and an ISO range of up to 25600 alongside built-in flash, 5fps burst shooting and full-HD video recording at 60fps. It is available in India at select retailers (though not for long) at roughly Rs 45,000.

On the other hand, the more affordable Nikon D3500 was originally announced in August 2018, and at the time, it was touted as the "lightest and friendliest DSLR." It features a 24.2-megapixel Nikon DX-format CMOS sensor with an 11-point autofocus system and native ISO range of 100-25600. It also has a special 'Guide Mode' for beginners and a 3-inch LCD screen. The entry-level camera supports full-HD video recording at 60fps. Although the Nikon D3500 was quite similar to its predecessor - the Nikon D3400, it came with notable upgrades like SnapBridge app and Bluetooth support. Select retailers in India are currently selling the DSLR at roughly Rs 34,000.

As Nikon Japan has designated the D5600 and D3500 as "old product," it is only a matter of time that the devices would be removed from official channels. The development was first spotted by Japanese publication Nikon Rumors.