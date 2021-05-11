Nintendo Switch, Like Sony PS5, Is Also Struggling With Supply Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage

We all know Sony’s struggles with keeping the PlayStation 5 stocks enough to meet the outrageous demand the Japanese maker’s latest gaming console. Sony’s CFO also recently hinted that the company’s shortage of stocks may spill into 2022 as well. Now, it is being reported that even Nintendo may be looking at a shortage of stocks for its Switch due to the shortage of semiconductors. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently suggested that the shortage of semiconductors is constraining production for Switch, which means the handheld console may be difficult to purchase in the near future. Furukawa expressed the uncertainty over Switch production in a recent call following the publication of Nintendo’s earning results.

“Due to the global shortage of semiconductor materials, we are not able to produce all the products we want to. We are doing everything we can, but there is an increasing sense of uncertainty about production plans," Furukawa was quoted in a Video Game Chronicle report as saying. Nintendo is expected to ship about 25.5 million Switch units in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This is less than the number of Nintendo Switch consoles the company sold over the same period in its last fiscal year. A large part of the lower sales forecast is due to the component constraints. Nintendo also said that the lack of a flagship game is also hampering sales. Now, while Nintendo is already working on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but there is no word as to when that will be released. Last year, Nintendo released Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was a huge driver of sales for the Japanese manufacturer.

Now, while the Nintendo Switch is still way more easier to find as compared to the PlayStation 5, the semiconductor shortage has creeped up on the production of more mainstream products. The shortage is expected to go on for many more months. It can also affect Nintendo’s rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro console, which is expected to go on sale later this year.

