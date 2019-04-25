Take the pledge to vote

Nintendo Switch 'Lite' Rumoured to Make an Appearance at E3 2019

As of now, sources say that the upcoming lighter version is going to be cheaper than the current $299/£279 model.

April 25, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
Nintendo is likely to launch a new, cheaper version of the Switch around the time of E3 expo, a major gaming convention, this June.

“(Nintendo’s) growth in the current period will get a boost from the launch of a new, cheaper version of the Switch, according to two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss private plans. The new device will likely be launched by the end of June, according to one of the people. The existing Switch will receive a modest upgrade this year, though a more powerful version is not in the works, the people said,” says a recent Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg’s sources didn’t reveal the exact price or specifications of the “new, cheaper” Switch.

The good news: they confirmed that it’s cheaper than the current $299/£279 model.

The lite version of the console would, obviously, be smaller and may lack the dock. But that’s all we know for now.

A report published earlier this month had suggested the new unit would be available in the fall. A Wall Street Journal report from last month had said the cheaper redesign of Switch might arrive "as early as this summer, complete with reduced features and, possibly, no ability to dock to a TV."

Nintendo’s portable and console hardware are often slightly redesigned a few years into their life cycles. “Those releases are usually cosmetic, though, with little underlying change to base hardware features or software compatibility. One counterexample, 2015's New Nintendo 3DS, gave that system a small power boost and second analog nub before being discontinued in 2017,” according to Arstechnica.com.
