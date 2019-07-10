Nintendo Thanks Players for Creating 2 Million Courses on Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo’s American division on Wednesday thanked players on Twitter for creating over 2 million courses for Super Mario Maker 2 in less than two weeks after its release on 28 June.

For those unaware, the Nintendo Switch sequel to Super Mario Maker allows users to create courses that anyone can play, but with features not seen in the original. Players can choose between 100 Nintendo-designed levels or any of the levels created by other Mario fans.

Users can also check the ‘Popular’ tab in the game's online ‘Course World’ to find the courses that are resonating the most with other players.

The Super Mario Maker 2 became such a rage because it lets players experience what it’s like to be a game designer. According to a report, a Canadian super fan has already rolled out a full 32-course game. There are also levels inspired by the ‘Steamed Hams’ meme from The Simpsons and even one made by Arby’s.

When Nintendo had released the first Super Mario Maker title on its Wii U console in 2015, that too became an instant classic due to its star feature -- allowing players to design their own levels for Mario to traverse and to play those created by others. Nintendo seems to have successfully used that success formula once again.