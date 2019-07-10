Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nintendo Thanks Players for Creating 2 Million Courses on Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 was launched on 28 June and already has 2 million courses.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nintendo Thanks Players for Creating 2 Million Courses on Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2 was launched on 28 June and already has 2 million courses.
Loading...

Nintendo’s American division on Wednesday thanked players on Twitter for creating over 2 million courses for Super Mario Maker 2 in less than two weeks after its release on 28 June.

For those unaware, the Nintendo Switch sequel to Super Mario Maker allows users to create courses that anyone can play, but with features not seen in the original. Players can choose between 100 Nintendo-designed levels or any of the levels created by other Mario fans.

Users can also check the ‘Popular’ tab in the game's online ‘Course World’ to find the courses that are resonating the most with other players.

The Super Mario Maker 2 became such a rage because it lets players experience what it’s like to be a game designer. According to a report, a Canadian super fan has already rolled out a full 32-course game. There are also levels inspired by the ‘Steamed Hams’ meme from The Simpsons and even one made by Arby’s.

When Nintendo had released the first Super Mario Maker title on its Wii U console in 2015, that too became an instant classic due to its star feature -- allowing players to design their own levels for Mario to traverse and to play those created by others. Nintendo seems to have successfully used that success formula once again.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram