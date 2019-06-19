Nintendo's Much Awaited Dr Mario World Game Arrives on iOS And Android on July 10, And we Are Excited
It is a free-to-play game with stages where one can either send or receive hearts to other players to exchange extra stamina or battle online in versus mode.
"Mario", a character in Nintendo's "Mario Bros" video games, at a Nintendo centre in Tokyo. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
The Nintendo game for iOS is on its way. Nintendo had in early 2019 announced that they would return with the Dr Mario puzzle game for mobile devices and now they have release date for it as well. The gaming company's newest mobile game, Dr. Mario World, is set to launch on iOS and Android devices on July 10, the company has confirmed on Twitter. Sharing the update on their official Twitter account, Nintendo America wrote, "#DrMarioWorld launches for iOS and Android devices on 7/10! Follow the official @DrMarioWorld_EN account to stay up to date on all the latest news, and pre-register today!"
The game, which is set to be available for Android and iOS, it is a free-to-play game with stages where one can either send or receive hearts to other players to exchange extra stamina or battle online in versus mode. The goal of the game is to eliminate viruses by aligning them with similar coloured capsules, according to a video released by Nintendo.
According to reports, the different stages present new challenges, and players have a limited number of capsules in them. The part that costs money are optional "diamonds" that players can cash in for items, restore stamina or purchase new doctors with special skills instead of waiting for stamina to recover over time. Nintendo has also launched a website for Dr Mario World which is replete with videos on the game play. According to Nintendo, there will be five worlds at launch, with more to be added in the future.
