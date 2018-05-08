English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Niti Aayog Partners With Google to Grow AI Ecosystem in India
Under the aegis of the programme, Google will train and incubate Indian AI startups in an accelerator programme.
Niti Aayog Partners With Google to Grow AI Ecosystem in India (File photo of NITI Aayog building) (Image for representation: Reuters)
NITI Aayog on Monday joined hands with Google to foster growth in India's nascent artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning ecosystem by working together on several initiatives in the two areas. Under the aegis of the programme, Google will train and incubate Indian AI startups in an accelerator programme. These startups will be mentored and coached by Google and its affiliates to enable them to better leverage AI in their respective business models, the NITI Aayog said in a statement. Further, Google will also bring its online training courses on AI to students, graduates and engineers to numerous cities across India in the form of study groups and developer-run courses.
Also Read: Microsoft Launches $25 Million Initiative to Use Artificial Intelligence For Disabilities
Highlighting the importance of this partnership, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that artificial intelligence is going to disrupt the way business is done. "India, in particular, is uniquely poised in utilising AI to innovate for social and inclusive good. "India is embracing future technologies such as machine learning and AI to augment its capacity in health care, improve outcomes in education, develop innovative governance systems for our citizens and improve overall economic productivity of the nation," Kant said after the NITI Aayog and Google signed a statement of intent.
Also Read: Walmart to Announce Flipkart Deal Before The End of This Week: Sources
Kant said the partnership will unlock massive training initiatives, support startups and encourage AI research through Ph.D scholarships, "all of which contributes to the larger idea of a technologically-empowered new India". Under the programme, NITI Aayog and Google will organise an AI and machine learning hackathon focused on solving key challenges within agriculture, education, healthcare, financial inclusion, transportation and mobility.
The NITI Aayog has been entrusted by the government to set up a national programme to conduct research and development in frontier technologies such as AI.
Also Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
Also Read: Microsoft Launches $25 Million Initiative to Use Artificial Intelligence For Disabilities
Highlighting the importance of this partnership, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that artificial intelligence is going to disrupt the way business is done. "India, in particular, is uniquely poised in utilising AI to innovate for social and inclusive good. "India is embracing future technologies such as machine learning and AI to augment its capacity in health care, improve outcomes in education, develop innovative governance systems for our citizens and improve overall economic productivity of the nation," Kant said after the NITI Aayog and Google signed a statement of intent.
Also Read: Walmart to Announce Flipkart Deal Before The End of This Week: Sources
Kant said the partnership will unlock massive training initiatives, support startups and encourage AI research through Ph.D scholarships, "all of which contributes to the larger idea of a technologically-empowered new India". Under the programme, NITI Aayog and Google will organise an AI and machine learning hackathon focused on solving key challenges within agriculture, education, healthcare, financial inclusion, transportation and mobility.
The NITI Aayog has been entrusted by the government to set up a national programme to conduct research and development in frontier technologies such as AI.
Also Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra Dons Crimson Velvet at Catholic-Inspired Met Gala
- Deepika Padukone Turns Up The Heat At Met Gala In This Scorching Red Ensemble; See Pics
- iPhone X Devices With FaceID Issue Will Get Replaced By Apple