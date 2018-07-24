No Confidence Motion Effect: Twitter Records 1.1 Million Plus Tweets During Parliament Session

Image: Trendsmap

Congress leaders feel I cant see them in the eye. They are correct. I am too small compared to them.

How did 1 family treat Netaji Bose, Sardar Patel, Loknayak JP, Morarjibhai Desai, Charan Singh Ji, Chandra Shekhar Ji, Pranab Da, Deve Gowda Ji & Sharad Pawar Ji? Everyone knows. pic.twitter.com/2L9tzJUsi1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2018

A ‘Vote of No Confidence’ against the Government is a serious business. It is not an occasion for frivolity. Those who desire to be PM never blend ignorance, falsehood & acrobatics. Regrettably, the President of the Congress Party missed a great opportunity. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 21, 2018

The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament..



PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative.



We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2018

Micro-blogging website Twitter has just released some interesting figures around the recent Parliament monsoon session that took place in the capital. As the session ran its course with the No Confidence motion, Twitter claims that it recorded more than 1.1 Million tweets being shared on the platform. The tweets recorded were made during a span of the weekend, i.e. from July 20 to July 22, 2018. As the government and the opposition took their turns on the no-confidence motion debate, many Indian citizens joined in with their opinions on Twitter.Twitter has also released a heat map to display the areas with the maximum number of tweets during the recorded duration. Amid all speeches, the conversations on Twitter peaked on the platform between Jul 20, 10:30 - 11:30 pm IST, and lit up the country as seen in the heat map below. Key hashtags that emerged on Twitter around the subject included #MonsoonSession, #NoConfidenceVote, #NoConfidenceMotion, #BhookampAaneWalaHai, #KyaHuaTeraVaada, #NoConfidencePolitics, #hugplomacy and #IndiaTrustsModi.Mahima Kaul (@misskaul), Head- Public, Policy and Government, Twitter India said, “The ongoing #MonsoonSession of Parliament has again demonstrated that Twitter is the go-place for citizens to participate in real-time on the issues as they develop. The conversation around #NoConfidenceMotion also surfaced tweets from around the country, and in multiple languages.”While the hug that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave to Prime Minister Modi will go down in Twitter history, people were able to see different sides to the Parliament action on the platform. Top Tweet highlights around the #NoConfidenceMotion are the following: