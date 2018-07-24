English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
2-min read

No Confidence Motion Effect: Twitter Records 1.1 Million Plus Tweets During Parliament Session

Here is how India reacted on Twitter during the No Confidence motion at the monsoon parliament session.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Confidence Motion Effect: Twitter Records 1.1 Million Plus Tweets During Parliament Session
Twitter. Representative Image. (Reuters)
Micro-blogging website Twitter has just released some interesting figures around the recent Parliament monsoon session that took place in the capital. As the session ran its course with the No Confidence motion, Twitter claims that it recorded more than 1.1 Million tweets being shared on the platform. The tweets recorded were made during a span of the weekend, i.e. from July 20 to July 22, 2018. As the government and the opposition took their turns on the no-confidence motion debate, many Indian citizens joined in with their opinions on Twitter.

Twitter has also released a heat map to display the areas with the maximum number of tweets during the recorded duration. Amid all speeches, the conversations on Twitter peaked on the platform between Jul 20, 10:30 - 11:30 pm IST, and lit up the country as seen in the heat map below. Key hashtags that emerged on Twitter around the subject included #MonsoonSession, #NoConfidenceVote, #NoConfidenceMotion, #BhookampAaneWalaHai, #KyaHuaTeraVaada, #NoConfidencePolitics, #hugplomacy and #IndiaTrustsModi.

Twitter HEAT Map Image: Trendsmap

Mahima Kaul (@misskaul), Head- Public, Policy and Government, Twitter India said, “The ongoing #MonsoonSession of Parliament has again demonstrated that Twitter is the go-place for citizens to participate in real-time on the issues as they develop. The conversation around #NoConfidenceMotion also surfaced tweets from around the country, and in multiple languages.”

While the hug that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave to Prime Minister Modi will go down in Twitter history, people were able to see different sides to the Parliament action on the platform. Top Tweet highlights around the #NoConfidenceMotion are the following:











Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...