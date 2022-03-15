No iPhone 14 Mini This Year; Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models To Come With This Design Change

Apple has recently launched the iPhone SE 2022 that comes as the new entry-level iPhone. With the iPhone SE launch out of the way, the smartphone market is now looking forward for iPhone 14 series from the Cupertino-based giant. Apple iPhone 14 was recently reported to retain the Apple A15 Bionic chip for the lower-end variants this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max coming with Apple‘s next A16 Bionic chipset. Now, it is being said that Apple will launch without an iPhone “mini" and the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a taller screen.

According to a report in 9to5Mac, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may have a taller screen due to the new design and Apple has also been working on satellite features that the company plans to implement in the iPhone 14 series. Early rumours have also suggested that the iPhone 14 series will come without a Mini model. However, there will still be four iPhone models - entry level iPhone 14 in two sizes - 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, same as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are now said to come with a taller screen. This, the report cites sources as saying will be to accommodate the new pill-notch design that is strongly rumoured to be adapted for the next iPhone series.

The entry-level iPhone 14 models were recently reported to retain the Apple A15 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to get the upcoming A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models had a more powerful version of the A15 Bionic chip with more cores and RAM as compared to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The 9to5Mac report hints that it may be so that Apple uses this high power version of the A15 Bionic on the entry-level iPhone 14 models, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a brand new Apple A16 Bionic chip. Apple can also rebrand the chip as Apple A15X, as the company has previously done with its chipsets.

