No Netflix Ads on Disney's Entertainment TV Channels Anymore
Disney is all set to ban Netflix ads on its entertainment channels, ahead of the Disney+ launch.
Image for Representation
Turns out, Disney is all ready to ban Netflix ads on its entertainment TV networks. This will surely put pressure on the streaming giant as Disney is preparing to launch its own streaming service Disney+ next month. However, Disney owned ESPN will still accept Netflix ads. According to a report, out of a total advertising budget of 1.8 billion US Dollars last year, $99.2 million was spent by Netflix on TV ads, 13 percent of them going to entertainment channels that are a part of the Disney group.
Disney is only targeting Netflix because the move won't affect Amazon, Apple or Comcast, all of which have streaming services of their own. Notably, Disney+ won't be launching on Amazon's Fire TV platform either. Disney+ will be launching in the United States and Canada on November 12 and will be offering Stars Wars, Marvel and National Geographic content on top of Disney's vast range of movies, animation and television shows. The monthly subscription fee will be $6.99, which compares favourably even against Netflix's most affordable non-HD Basic plan which stands at $8.99. In India, Disney+ content is expected to launch on Hotstar and there are rumours that subscribers will not have to pay anything extra.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Disney and Amazon are having trouble coming to terms with the distribution rights for the highly anticipated streaming service and the core point of dispute is the percentage of ad inventory Amazon would control in Disney's apps.
