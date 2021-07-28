No OnePlus 9T This Year? Here's Why OnePlus May Discontinue Mid-Life Upgrade

OnePlus every year gives its flagship smartphones a mid-life upgrade in the form of a ‘T’ model of whichever OnePlus smartphone range is ongoing. This year, however, it seems that there will be no OnePlus 9T smartphone. According to a recent report from a noted tipster, there will be no OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro this year, despite earlier reports suggesting the opposite. OnePlus has been following the trend of giving its flagship smartphones a mid-cycle upgrade by launching a ‘T’ model since 2016. The OnePlus 3 was the first smartphone to get the mid-life upgrade with the OnePlus 3T.

The latest report of OnePlus not bringing a OnePlus 9T lineup this year comes from noted tipster Max Jambor, who has had a good track record in terms of OnePlus leaks. Jambor suggested in a tweet that there will be no OnePlus 9T this year. In a response to a comment asking about the OnePlus 9T Pro, Jambor said there won’t be no OnePlus 9T Pro as well. This comes after a report suggested that the OnePlus 9T will launch sometime in the third quarter of this year. The smartphone was speculated to run on ColorOS 11 Global and feature a 108-megapixel rear camera. The OnePlus 9T was earlier claimed to come with a full-HD+ Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Last year, OnePlus discontinued the ‘Pro’ version in the OnePlus 8T series, where the company’s CEO Pete Lau said that the company’s OnePlus 8 Pro consists of the company’s most advanced technology and hence it will be the only “Pro" model that the company will sell. However, OnePlus did launch the OnePlus 8T to give the OnePlus 8 a mid-life upgrade.

It is not known as to why OnePlus may have decided to ditch the OnePlus 9T series, but reports are speculating that it may be to the global semiconductor shortage that has started impacting smartphone manufacturing now.

