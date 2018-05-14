English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

No Selfies Please, This is a Pension Form, Govt Tells Retiring Employees

Issuing a fresh set of dos and don'ts for civil pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has also ruled out photographs with coloured and dark glasses and long hair covering the eyes.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2018, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Selfies Please, This is a Pension Form, Govt Tells Retiring Employees
No Selfies Please, This is a Pension Form, Govt Tells Retiring Employees (Photo for representation, Image: PTI)
Selfies can't be used as photographs in pension forms, the personal ministry has told central government employees readying for retirement. Issuing a fresh set of dos and don'ts for civil pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has also ruled out photographs with coloured and dark glasses and long hair covering the eyes. Do not paste/upload black and white photographs. Dimensions of photographs and signature should not be smaller than the box provided in the application form. The photograph should not be in the form of the selfie, it said in its recent directive.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6 Specifications Leaked Online; to Come With Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display

Central government civil pensioners are required to submit three copies of a joint photograph (or separate photographs) with their wives or husbands (duly attested by head of office) along with form 5 of the Central Civil Service Pension Rules 1972 for affixing on a payment pension order. A government servant must get the form, which has fields to fill in personal details, from the head of office eight months before the date of his or her retirement. According to the ministry, a photograph with a dark background or in uniform, or with eyes hidden under coloured or dark glasses will not be accepted. Photograph in computer print will not be accepted, it said.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get Another Price Cut; Starting Price Comes Down to Rs 37,990

The photograph is not to be signed and the eyes must not be covered by hair, the ministry said. Glares on eyeglasses should be avoided with a slight upward or downward tilt of the head, it said. The ministry has issued the fresh set of guidelines to all central government departments. The purpose behind issuing these guidelines is to ensure prompt disposal of pension cases so that retired government employees do not have to wait for long to get their pension, a senior ministry official said. There are about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.

Also Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review



Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You