No WhatsApp for Millions of Smartphones from 2020: Is Your Device on the List?
WhatsApp will stop working on all iPhones running iOS 8 or older, and on all Android devices running version 2.3.7 or older from December 31.
Representative Image. (Photo: MaxPixel)
WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older mobile devices globally as the company has withdrawn support for such phones. The users on Windows Phones will be locked out forever after December 31, said Facebook. "WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms. "From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older," Facebook said.
"Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts. Furthermore, WhatsApp is withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019, the same month that Microsoft ends support of its Windows 10 Mobile OS," the social networking platform added. Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and aims to integrate the messaging platform into its other services Messenger and Instagram.
Meanwhile, users around the globe were facing trouble in sending or receiving messages on WhatsApp late Tuesday. Reports showed outages across Europe and in the US, Mexico and South America.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'They' Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year As The World Becomes More LGBTQ Friendly
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest