No YouTube Rewind This Year, But There Will Be An End-Of-Year Interactive Experience

Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube has discontinued its annual year-end rewind videos, YouTube Rewind. This comes after the project was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and will not make a comeback this year. YouTube has cancelled the Rewind video saying that the platform is too massive and incorporating all of its facets in minue-long videos is not possible. YouTube has said that it leaves the onus of making rewind videos on creators.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the development to Tubefilter. The company is this year passing on the responsibility to creators to offer their perspective on the concept. In recent years, several creators have published their own versions of YouTube Rewind videos on the platform. In 2018, YouTube was heavily criticised for its Rewind video which soon went on to become the most disliked video of all time.

According to reports, YouTube will not be funding any of these creator-made Rewind videos. The report in Tubefilter says that YouTube will, however, promote these videos on its social channels. While Rewind videos won’t be produced by YouTube anymore, the company will still produce its annual trends lists and will organise the Streamy Awards as well.

While there is no YouTube Rewind this year, YouTube teased the arrival of a global end-of-year interactive experience. No details about this were disclosed. The YouTube spokesperson was quote in the report as saying YouTube has, since past few years, seen creators create their own end-of-year videos, “uniquely capturing the year from each of their perspectives. It’ll continue to be inspiring to see the myriad of ways the most creative content producers in the world."

