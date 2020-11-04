Noise Air Buds Launched With 13mm Drivers, 20-Hrs Combined Battery Life: Price, Specifications and More

The truly wireless earphones market is vast, with options in almost every price range starting with less than Rs 2,000 and going all the way up to more than Rs 20,000. Indian audio equipment brand Noise has just added to the options with the new Noise Air Buds. The Noise Air Buds come with an AirPods-like design and have features like touch controls, voice assistant, water resistance, and more. The truly wireless earbuds have been launched in a single white colour option with a gloss finish. The earbuds have a claimed 20-hour combined battery life which charges via a USD type-C port.

The Noise Air Buds have been launched at a price of Rs. 2,499. The earphones have been listed for Rs 1,999 on the official website as an introductory offer. The earphones will be sold via Amazon and Noise official website. The Noise Air Buds come with 13mm drivers that deliver a balanced sound. The Noise Buds Air use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres. The earbuds also support SBC and AAC audio profiles as well. The battery on the Noise Buds Air is a 45mAh unit that can deliver 4 hours of playtime without the charging case. The case adds another 500mAh battery and provides an additional 16 hours playtime.

Other features on the Noise Air Buds include free calling, touch controls, and access to Siri and Google Assistant. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, accept/reject calls, and play/pause music. The Noise Air Buds weigh only 4.5grams each and come with IPX4 sweat resistance rating.