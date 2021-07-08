Indian tech company Noise has announced a partnership with Sarva, the country’s popular digital yoga and wellness platform. Under this partnership, Noise’s fitness and health customers can browse Sarva’s online yoga and meditation sessions directly via the NoiseFit app that lets users track fitness goals and manage Noise wearables. The Gurugram-based tech company says that the partnership “intensely focuses" on customers’ mental and emotional well-being to allow them to join sessions at their own place and pace. Notably, Sarva has their standalone app dubbed Sarva Yoga and Mindfulness for both Android and iOS that offers a variety of workshops and sessions at various price points. At the time of writing this article, the NoiseFit app is yet to show the Sarva section.

Speaking over the partnership, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said people have become more “inquisitive and conscious" of their mental and physical well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have taken a unique approach of bringing together technology and mindfulness on a common platform by joining hands with Sarva. With our partnership, we aim to create an ecosystem empowered with a holistic blend of mental, physical, and spiritual well-being," he said in a press note. Founder of Sarva, Sarvesh Shashi also lauded the collaboration and said that as a truly digital company, it believes in “accessibility of technology" for 1500 hours of Yoga content the company has produced.

Guides for meditation by @sarvayogastudio along with motivational content to keep you going – get all of this on the #NoiseFitApp.#NoiseXSarva#StartTohKaro pic.twitter.com/bB8ixClkVa— Noise (@gonoise) July 8, 2021

Alongside the Sarva integration on the NoiseFit, customers with Noise wearables can enjoy a host of fitness features in the NoiseFit Health+ section of the app. Customers or “Noisemakers," as the company calls them, can track real-time metrics on the app with live health monitoring during their workout sessions. The section also includes audio content such as sleep stories or a 5-minute meditation for a relaxing bedtime experience.

