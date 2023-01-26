Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS Available In India: Price, Specifications And More

Noise Buds Combat Price in India: Domestic tech brand Noise has announced the launch of its first gaming TWS — Noise Buds Combat in India. The latest TWS comes equipped with a Quad Mic ENC and supports 36 hours of battery life. These buds are specifically designed for prolonged gaming sessions.

Available at a special price of Rs 1,499 in India, the Noise Buds Combat comes in Stealth Black, Covert White and Shadow Grey colour options. According to the company, the new buds from Noise are available on the e-commerce platforms Flipkart and GoNoise.

“At Noise we are determined to cater to the diverse requirements of consumers. With the launch of our first gaming TWS, Noise Combat we are aiming to do just that. One of our many firsts, the new TWS is designed to complement a gaming setup, making it an ideal gaming companion," Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said.

The new Buds Combat features low latency which is even less than 40ms, providing 36 hours of total playtime coupled with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for an uninterrupted calling experience. It ensures a crystal-clear audio experience while gaming, making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication.

Moreover, the Buds Combat features a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them safe to wear while working out or near water.

Furthermore, the 13mm drivers, combined with Bluetooth 5.3, make the TWS ideal for daily gamers and students, as users will be able to immerse themselves in an immersive gaming experience while listening to every small detail with premium high-quality audio without lag, according to the company.

The earbuds are also designed for portability and durability, with a featherlight case, USB Type-C charging, and IPX5 sweat and water resistance.

In related news, The brand recently launched its new smartwatch which features in-built GPS and Bluetooth calling. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs 2,999 on gonoise.com and Amazon. It comes in eight colours: Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Mint Green, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, Teal Blue, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue.

