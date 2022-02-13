Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand With 1.69-inch Screen Will Launch in India on February 18: Price, Specifications

Indian smart-wearable manufacturer Noise will launch a new smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand on February 18. According to an Amazon listing, the smartwatch will come in four shades and a square-shaped display - similar to the regular Noise ColorFit Pulse. However, the new variant gets a round dial on the right side instead of a flat button that the original variant carries. The Amazon listing also reveals the introductory price of Rs 1,999 instead of Rs 3,999. The Noise ColorFit Pulse is also retailing at Rs 1,999 on the official website at this point.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand will feature a 1.69-inch LCD display and users will get to choose between 150 watch faces. Similar to recent Noise smartwatches, users will be able to measure heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and step count. The watch will also support a stress monitor and sleep tracker. Female users of the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand can further track menstrual cycles.

The Noise smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, so users do need to worry about occasional splashes while washing hands or in light rain. Customers will be able to choose between Olive Green, Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, and Jet Black colours. In terms of battery, the company says 15 minutes of charging will ensure 1500 minutes (25 hours) of usage on typical usage. Other details remain unclear. It is likely the new Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand will come with other productivity-focused inbuilt tools like timer, alarm, flashlight, camera shutter, find phone, and music control. These features are also available on Noise smartwatches like NoiseFit Evolve 2, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz and more. Customers will likely be able to get notifications from connected smartphones. The launch will take place on Amazon at 12 PM.

