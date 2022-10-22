Noise IntelliBuds TWS Earbuds Unboxing Video: What The Bragi?

Indian accessory brand Noise recently announced its partnership with audio brand Bragi and launched the Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds in India at a price of Rs 4,999. Now, this is a major step for an Indian brand to partner with a known audio software company like Bragi. This launch highlights that moving beyond just price and hardware specifications, TWS earbuds brands are now looking at improvements on the software front as well.

Now, Bragi used to sell its own earbuds to compete with the Apple AirPods but in 2019, the company exited the business to focus only on providing software to OEMs. Bragi had earlier partnered with Skullcandy.

WATCH VIDEO: Noise IntelliBuds TWS Unboxing

Talking about the Noise IntelliBuds, thanks to the software support from Bragi, there’s gesture control and features like remote selfie, music sharing, hot voice commands among other features. This earbud can detect head movements and you can just nod your head to receive a phone call. The idea is to offer a truly wireless experience while using the earbuds. You can also tweak the volume of music with your head movement.

The Noise IntelliBuds comes with the NoiseFit Smart app on Android that can help users unlock a range of software features. The company claims that the IntelliBuds will last up to nine hours on a single charge with the case extending the battery time up to 36 hours. It is available in White and Black colour options.

