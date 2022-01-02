Noise Launches Budget ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch With Body Temperature Sensor

Noise has refreshed its ColorFit smartwatch series in India with the new Noise ColorFit Caliber. The smartwatch will officially launch on January 6, but the price has already been revealed at Rs 3,999. Customers will be able to purchase the watch via Flipkart in five colour options. All the Noise ColorFit Caliber variants feature a flat-edge design and round-shaped dial on the right instead of the curved button. Notably, the company already sells a bunch of smartwatches like ColorFit Ultra and ColorFit Pro 3 at the same price point.

In terms of design, we get a square-shaped dial that comes with a viewing area of 1.69-inch. The TFT screen has 240×280 pixels, and the watch supports a water resistance depth of 1.5 metres. The dial material is polycarbonate, and the straps are made of silicone. The Noise ColorFit Caliber works with Android smartphones and iPhone models, and customers can tweak settings and monitor health via the NoiseFit app. It also includes a three-axis accelerometer and is paired with sensors to enable SpO2 and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

In terms of features, the Noise ColorFit Caliber supports 60 workout modes and another key sensor is the body temperature sensor that still remains uncommon among smart wearables. The body temperature coupled with SpO2 monitoring could be helpful amid the pandemic; however, users are advised to take readings only for reference as they may not be accurate. The watch also comes bundled with over 150 watch faces to enhance the viewing experience. Its colour options include white, red, green, black, and grey. We further get an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance that is a great addition at this price point.

The company claims the watch will run for 15 days per charge with standard usage (mainly always on display disabled). Its Flipkart listing notes the watch comes with a 7-day replacement policy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.