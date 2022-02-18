Noise Launches New ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch In India

Domestic tech-lifestyle brand Noise on Friday launched a new smartwatch ‘ColorFit Pulse Grand’ with an Sp02 monitor, 150 watch faces, IP68 rating and more in the Indian market.

The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD and offers 60 sports modes to delight fitness enthusiasts with various activity alternatives.

The smartwatch is available on Amazon.in and the Noise website (gonoise.com) at an introductory price of Rs 1,999.

“The smartwatch offers a grand experience to relentless fitness enthusiasts. Noise is the first homegrown brand to lead the smartwatch segment. We intend to reinforce our position in the industry and introduce newer and upgraded products," Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said in a statement.

It is equipped with Noise Health Suite that offers significant features, including heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker.

It is compatible with NoiseFit App, which helps Noisemakers connect with their friends and share their fitness progress.

The smartwatch has a longevity of up to seven days for uninterrupted usage and can be charged to 1,500 minutes in just 15 minutes, the company claims.

IP68 waterproof rating allows users for uncompromising swimming sessions. It also provides more accessibility with quick replies to texts and calls (Android only).

