NoiseFit Active Watch with SpO2 Tracker, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,499

Indian smart tech company Noise has launched a new smartwatch dubbed NoiseFit Active that can monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The company says that the new device is designed for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts that falls under an affordable range when compared to rivals like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus. The NoiseFit Active is available to purchase via the Noise India website and Flipkart in Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey colour options. Under its NoiseFit range, the company also sells smartwatches such as NoiseFit Endure, NoiseFit Evolve and NoiseFit Nav. Speaking over the launch, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said that the company introduced the new device when people are “conscious" about their health and well-being. “As a brand, we believe we must continually adapt to the needs of our consumers and deliver with top-notch, one of its kinds tech-driven solutions and products," he added in a press statement.

In terms of design, the NoiseFit Active comes with a classic sports-watch design with a round-shaped dial and two buttons to control the device. It sports a 1.28-inch colour TFT display with 240×240 pixels resolution and is 5ATM water-resistant. The smartwatch supports 14 sports modes that include outdoor running, walking, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming, trekking, yoga, rowing machine, and more. The device can also fetch notifications from compatible apps, and users can reject phone calls on the smartphone with the watch. There’s a do not disturb mode alongside remote music control. As mentioned, users can monitor SpO2 alongside heart rate, footsteps, sleep, and more. It runs with both Android and iOS phones, and users can manage the device via the NoiseFit app and Google Fit app. The NoiseFit Active packs a 320mAh battery that is touted to last for about seven days with standard usage. The charging time is listed to be 2.5 hours. The smartwatch weighs about 45 grams and offers a separate set of tools for female health tracking and reminders.

The new NoiseFit Active smartwatch carries a price of Rs 3,499. Flipkart is also offering sale deals such as standard EMI and instant discount on select bank cards.

