NoiseFit Evolve 2 Review: Value for Money

Smartwatches are ‘good to have devices.’ What do I mean by that? Today, life is almost unimaginable without smartphones, but most people can live without smart-wearables like smartwatches. Especially, when we look at smartwatches by Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Oppo that cost above Rs 10,000, many customers won’t necessarily have the urge to buy them despite temptations. But when smartwatches cost less than Rs 5,000, many would be interested, but at the same time, there are a lot of apprehensions. This is where the ‘made in India’ brand Noise has a solution to offer. In December 2021, the company launched its NoiseFit Evolve 2 watch that features a classic round-shaped dial and costs roughly Rs 4,499 (MRP Rs 7,999).

On paper, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 looks attractive. It gets loads of ‘latest’ features such as stress and heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level calculator, Hindi language support, and more. Additionally, it promises to deliver a 7-day battery backup with typical usage, which is not bad at all when compared to costly rivals. But is it all a gimmick? Here’s our breakdown.

Display and design: In terms of design, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 takes inspiration from Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches. Some may even call it a replica, but watches have traditionally held this round design, so no brand is doing anything unique. And that by no metric looks bad. At first glance, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 looks attractive, and customers can choose between three colourways - Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Gold Pink. We received the Black colour variant, and the silicon strap adopts the same finish.

There are two buttons on the right side to help you navigate the menu and workout modes. Sadly, there’s no tap-to-wake feature that essentially lets users tap on the screen to view time or notifications if the always-on-display (AoD) is enabled. In that regard, tapping the side buttons can be cumbersome at times. Fortunately, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 isn’t the heaviest and weighs roughly 40 grams. At first, it was a bit of a struggle to get used to the weight as I prefer wearing more compact fitness bands, but you get to it eventually.

Speaking of the round-shaped dial, we get a 42mm dial with a viewing area of 1.2 inches. The AMOLED display has a 390×390 pixel resolution with a good brightness - suitable for indoor and outdoor usage. Users can adjust the brightness or choose between downloaded watch faces directly on the smartwatch. The rims of the NoiseFit Evolve 2 are made of metal, while the overall dial features a polycarbonate body. The silicone straps are easy to put on/remove, but the quality feels substandard. Additionally, the metal buckle strap-on mechanism feels slightly outdated compared to rivals.

Overall, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 offers what you’d expect from an ‘affordable’ smartwatch in terms of build. But what matters is that the smartwatch is 3ATM splash resistant, so you don’t have to worry about light rain or washing hands. The screen also offers adequate brightness and colours and is durable enough during workouts.

Features and performance: As mentioned, the physical buttons on NoiseFit Evolve 2 will let users browse through the host of features onboard. In this section, I will quickly summarise them and their performance. No matter which you scroll from, the watch will access to kind of settings. If you scroll from top to bottom, you can check notifications from the connected apps. Android users will get the quick reply feature as well. If we scroll from bottom to up, there’s the quick settings option to change watch faces or display mode. Left to right swipe shows weather updates with the connected app, sleep data, and music player to play/pause songs on the connected smartphone. Additionally, users can adjust the volume. Lastly, a right to left swipe would show step count and other fitness data.

The step count, sleep tracker, and heart rate data were not always accurate in comparison to more notable trackers like Fitbit Charge 5. But the SpO2 tracker worked fairly accurately against a standard oximeter. The most utilitarian feature the NoiseFit Evolve 2 offers is the water reminder that Fitbit trackers still lack. Users can configure the reminder setting via the NoiseFit app. However, if you’re using the app on an iPhone, the connection is not always stable, and it takes some time to pair the smartwatch. This problem did not persist with the Android app. We even get a handy torchlight feature that essentially lights the screen. Users will also find the camera shutter feature great for group selfies.

Battery: Speaking of battery backup, the NoiseFit Evolve offers at least five days of battery with standard usage. The watch will offer a two-day battery if you keep the always-on display mode enabled. The packaging does not include an adapter, but we get a short magnetic charging cable. The good part is that the Noise Magnetic Charging Cable (type 3) costs just Rs 349 on the GoNoise website in case you lose it.

Verdict: Remember how I started this review? I began saying, ‘Smartwatches are good to have devices’, but the cost definitely creates a huge difference. The good part is that the NoiseFit Evolve 2 remains highly useful for the price tag it carries. At roughly Rs 4,500, the smartwatch offers loads of useful features without compromising comfort. The step count and sleep tracker are not always accurate, so do keep that in mind. The build is slightly substandard, though we get a good display - suitable for indoor and outdoor usage.

