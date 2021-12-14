Noises Launches Budget NoiseFit Evolve 2 with 7-day Battery Life: Price, Specs

Indian wearable brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch called NoiseFit Evolve 2. Priced at Rs 3,999 (introductory) on Noise’s website, e-commerce platforms, and offline outlets, the round-shaped watch is designed for “individuals who are leading an active lifestyle." The smartwatch comes equipped with essential health-suite features such as a SpO2 monitor (blood-oxygen saturation), 13 sports modes, all-day heart rate tracking, stress monitor, breathing exercises, walk reminder, and hydration reminder. Customers can choose between three colour options - Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Pink.

In terms of design, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 resembles the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with two buttons on the side. Users can use the buttons to navigate across the watch, and the device supports Hindi. We get a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390×390 pixel resolution and a dial size of 42mm. The wearable can detect sport modes like walking, cycling, and hiking. Android users get an advantage as they can use the Quick Reply feature. However, iOS users will likely be able to get notifications from compatible apps. The app will also sync health data that provides “more intel on their fitness routine."

We also get a 3ATM water-resistant build with a 3-axis accelerometer to track moves and speed in real-time. Users can choose always-on display mode, but that will affect the battery life. Coming to battery life, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 is claimed to deliver seven-day battery life with typical usage and 30-day standby time. The smartwatch is said to take 1.5 hours to fully charge. The watch case material is said to be polycarbonate, and as mentioned, we get hydration reminders, walk reminders, and breathing exercises.

