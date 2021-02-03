Nokia 1.4 Budget Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Availability and Specs

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 1.4. The new device succeeds the Nokia 1.3 that was launched in March last year with a single rear camera. As an upgrade to its predecessor, the Nokia 1.4 offers dual rear cameras. Other notable features of the smartphone include Qualcomm 215 SoC, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone comes in three storage variants and three colour options of Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord. The Nokia 1.4's global price starts at $99 (approx Rs 7,200) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB RAM variant, while the 1GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB configurations prices remain unclear at the moment. The company is also yet to share its India-specific availability details. To recall, the Nokia 1.3 was launched last year at EUR 95 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option.

In terms of specifications, sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch that includes the selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the same Qualcomm 215 processors that also power the Nokia 1.3 phone, along with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The new Nokia phone runs on Android 10 (Go edition) that is upgradable to Android 11 (Go edition). The smartphone also supports dual-SIM cards. The Nokia 1.4's rear camera setup includes an 8-megapixel primary camera with auto-focus support and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Other notable features on the Nokia 1.4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports normal 5W charging via a Micro-USB port. The battery is also touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. Lastly, the phone weighs 178 grams.