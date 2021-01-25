Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 Rumoured to Launch in Q1 or Q2 2021 – What We Know

Nokia is reported to launch three smartphones in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2021. The three smartphones that the Finnish smartphone maker is reported to unveil are the Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and the Nokia 7.3. All three of these smartphones have surfaced in rumours and reports in the past, with the Nokia 1.4 being a new entrant in the rumour mill. The Nokia 6.3 and the Nokia 7.4 were previously expected to release in Q3 2020 and it is also being rumoured that the smartphones may be called the Nokia 6.4 and the Nokia 7.4 upon launch.

According to a report in NokiaPowerUser, a website that keeps a track of Nokia developments, the Nokia 1.4 may launch in February this year. The Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3, on the other hand, may launch some time in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021. Recently, a report in MySmartPrice had said that the Nokia 1.4 may come with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, and may be powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified), which will be paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, along with a dual rear camera setup. The Nokia 1.4 has been reported to be a budget offering and may be priced under EUR 100 (roughly Rs 9,000).

The Nokia 6.3 has previously been reported to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and a 24-megapixel camera. The Nokia 7.3, on the other hand, has been said to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The Nokia 7.3 could come with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 24-megapixel front snapper, according to previous reports.

While the three Nokia phones have been rumoured on multiple times in the past, there is no official information from Nokia or its parent HMD Global.