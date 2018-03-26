English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 1 with Android Oreo Go Edition Launched For Rs 5,499
Nokia 1 runs a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6737M processor with 1GB of RAM and Android Oreo (Go Edition) operating system.
Nokia claims up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 15 days of standby time. (Image: HMD Global)
HMD Global today launched its Nokia 1 smartphone running Android Oreo (Go Edition) for a price of Rs 5,499. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone with a 4.5-inch IPS display and runs a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6737M processor with 1GB of RAM. There’s a basic 5-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash at the back. On the front, there’s a 2-megapixel front camera for a selfies.
The Nokia 1 comes with an 8GB onboard storage with support for up to 128GB microSD card. On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and FM Radio. The device is backed by a 2,150mAh battery and Nokia claims up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 15 days of standby time. The Nokia 1 will be available in Blue and Red colour options.
