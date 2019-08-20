Nokia 105 Feature Phone Launched in India Priced at Rs 1,199
The feature phone sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA display and supports dual-SIMs with Mini-SIM. It also offers 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS storage, runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and packs 4MB of RAM.
The feature phone sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA display and supports dual-SIMs with Mini-SIM. It also offers 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS storage, runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and packs 4MB of RAM.
HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, on Tuesday launched the fourth generation of its feature phone 'Nokia 105' for Rs 1,199 in India. The device would be available in blue, pink and black colours on Nokia.com/phones and at select mobile retail outlets across India. "The Nokia 105 has sold in tens of millions across the globe proving its popularity and timeless quality as a legendary phone. This is the fourth generation in a line of feature phones designed for those who want to embrace mobility," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said.
"We wanted to build on the winning formula of one of our most popular feature phones globally and bring the same quality and even better functionality, with a focus on first-time mobile users," he added. In terms of specifications, the phone can store up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS. The device runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and packs 4MB of RAM. It sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA display and supports dual-SIMs with Mini-SIM.
It has FM Radio and Torchlight features. The pre-loaded games in Nokia 105 include Snake, Sky Gift, Airstrike, Tetris and more. The phone packs an 800mAh removable battery and HMD Global claims that the device offers a standby time of up to 26 days and talk time of up to 14.4 hours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: Is There Nothing Missing in This Brilliant Android Phone?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Prices Start Rs 69,990: All The Launch Offers
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead