Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More
Nokia's latest feature phone retains its signature 'Snake' game and comes with MP3 playback, FM radio, and more than 18 days of standby battery life.
Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone (Source: NDTV Gadgets)
HMD Global launched the Nokia 110 (2019) feature phone in India today which supposed to be an upgrade to the Nokia 105 launched two months ago. Nokia is marketing the new 110 as an entertainment device with MP3 songs, FM radio, and even the evergreen Snake game.
Specifications:
The Nokia 110 (2019) has a 1.77-inch QQVGA display (120x160 pixels) and runs on an SPRD 6531E processor, with 4MB of RAM, and 4MB of internal storage. It runs Nokia Series 30+ software and has a Micro-USB 2.0 port. The dual-SIM device has two Mini-SIM slots with a microSD card slot that accepts cards up to 32GB. It is powered by an 800mAh battery and claims to offer 18.5 days of standby time, 14 hours of talk-time, 27 hours of continuous MP3 playback and 18 hours of FM radio playback. The Nokia 110 (2019) has a built-in rear camera that can be used to take photos and an LED torchlight at the top. As mentioned above, The Nokia 110 (2019) comes pre-installed with the popular Snake game and has four additional try-and-buy games: Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup and Doodle Jump. The device measures 115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3 mm.
Price and Availability:
The Nokia 110 (2019) is priced at Rs 1,599 and will be available in Black, Ocean Blue, and Pink colour variants. Nokia’s newest feature phone goes up for sale from October 18 in Nokia retail stores as well as their official website. Nokia launched the 2019 version of the 110 globally at the IFA 2019 in September.
