Nokia 125, Nokia 150 Feature Phones Launched in India Offering FM Radio, Long Battery Life

Nokia launched two new smartphones in India today as well as two new feature phones. The new Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 look identical in terms of design however there are a few differences. The Nokia 125 does not come with a camera, while the Nokia 150 adds a camera at the back with an LED flash. Both phones also bring support for dual SIM capabilities.

As for the features and specifications, both the feature phones run on Series 30+ operating system and feature a 2.4-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) display with a physical T9 keyboard and navigation buttons sitting below. There is 4MB of RAM with 4MB of storage with the Nokia 150 offering a micro SD card slot offering support of up to 32GB. Both phones also come with a 1,020mAh removable battery that is claimed to offer 19.4 hours of talk time and up to 23.4 days of standby. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and support for GSM 900/1800 network bands.

The Nokia 150 additionally offers a VGA camera at the back, an MP3 player and Bluetooth connectivity. The Nokia 125 will be available in two colour options- Charcoal Black and Powder White, while the Nokia 150 will come in Black, Cyan, and Red colour option. Pricing starts at Rs 1,999 for the Nokia 125 while the Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,299. Both the new feature phones will be going on sale starting today, August 25 via top mobile retailers and Nokia.com.