Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 And Nokia 5.1 go on Sale in India Starting at Rs 6,999

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, put up the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) and the Nokia 5.1 up for sale in India starting Sunday. The smartphones were launched only recently by the company in India, following their global launch in May. As a highlight, the latter two of the three devices come as Android One smartphones while the first one, i.e. the Nokia 2.1 is an Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) smartphone.The Nokia 2.1 has been priced at Rs 6,999 in India and will be available in three metallic colour variants - Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver. The Nokia 3.1, on the other hand, comes in a new 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant which has been priced at Rs 11,999. This will also be available in three colour options - Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron.Meanwhile, the new Nokia 5.1 comes in a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in India with a price tag of Rs 14,499. It will come in three classic colour variants - Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black, wherein the Black model will be available after a few weeks. All three smartphones are now up for purchase at all major mobile retailers as well as online through Paytm Mall and Nokia's official online store.As for the launch offers with the three smartphones, Paytm is offering a 10 percent cashback on Paytm recharges, bill payments, as the users scan the Paytm Mall QR code at the retail outlet. Also, ICICI bank users are offering a 5 percent cashback on ICICI credit and debit cards. This scheme, however, is limited to Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 only. Buyers can also avail bundled offers with Idea and Vodafone.The smartphone features an anodized aluminium chassis with a polycarbonate back like its predecessor. It sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek 6750 chipset with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage. On the software front, the handset runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). In the camera department, the Nokia 2.1 gets an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and houses 4000mAh battery.The phone features a 5.2-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1280×720 pixels HD resolution in a metal body with a diamond cut design. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor. This will be offered in a choice of 2GB and 3GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. As for the cameras, the Nokia 3.1 sports a 13MP rear sensor with LED flash and a feature called automatic scene detection.The phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).