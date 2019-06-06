Take the pledge to vote

Nokia 2.2 Launched in India with Helio A22 SoC, 13MP Rear Camera at Rs 6,999

The latest budget smartphone from Nokia is the most affordable Android one smartphone yet, and is available with up to 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 5.71-inch waterdrop notch display.

IANS

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, launched its new budget smartphone - Nokia 2.2 - in India on Thursday. The smartphone would be available in tungsten black and steel colours at an offer price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+16GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for 3GB+32GB storage variant till June 30. After the offer ends, it would be available for Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699, respectively.

"Nokia 2.2 is the most accessible smartphone in the Indian market that gives you the promise of Android One and brings you the most secure Android experience. I'm happy to share that Nokia 2.2 is being announced in India first than globally, and we're not stopping at that," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, told reporters here. The smartphone would be available across mobile retail outlets, Flipkart and Nokia.com/phones starting June 11. Prospective buyers can pre-book the device from June 6-10.

The handset comes with a 5.71-inch display with brightness of up to 400nits, and features a teardrop notch on the top with a 5MP camera for face recognition. A MediaTek Helio A22 chip fuels the phone. In terms of optics, the device houses a 13MP sensor with single flash. The camera comes with features such as "AutoHDR" and "Low light image fusion" technology. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS but will be updated to Android Q, the company added. Reliance Jio subscribers buying the Nokia 2.2 would get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 along with 100GB additional data.

