Nokia 2.2 With Waterdrop Notch Leaked, Could be Launched Today in India

HMD Global is hosting an event today in India. Speculations suggest that the company will launch the penta-camera equipped Nokia 9 PureView, alongside a new handset. While it was earlier assumed that the company would launch the Nokia 6.2, a rebranded version of the Nokia X71, a new leak now suggests it could be the Nokia 2.2.

The company has been teasing the new handset and as of now we know that this phone will feature waterdrop notch, face unlock, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a single rear camera with Night Mode.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has just tweeted what seems to be an official render of the Nokia 2.2 which gives a fair idea as to how the device will look. The design seems to be in line with what HMD has been teasing and similar to the recently launched Nokia 4.2. We can expect a polycarbonate rear panel, and entry level specifications. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the phone could come in 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB memory and storage variants. Unlike the Nokia 2.1 which was an Android Go smartphone, the new Nokia 2.2 will be an Android One device, which means that new updates should arrive well in time.

As of now, we are not sure if the Nokia 6.2 will make an appearance at today’s event. This one features a 6.39-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a hole on the top left to accommodate the front camera. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and houses a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an LED power button breathing light and the usual connectivity features like WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou, and so on.

In the camera department, there is a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup. The primary sensor offers 48-megapixel resolution and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel f/2.4 secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera placed. This one could launch around the Rs 20,000 price mark.