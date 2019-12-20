Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Nokia 2.3 Goes on Sale in India at Rs 8,199 From December 27 With Replacement Warranty

The Nokia 2.3, like most Nokia smartphones, is a certified Android One device with a Google Assistant button.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nokia 2.3 Goes on Sale in India at Rs 8,199 From December 27 With Replacement Warranty
Nokia 2.3 (Image: GSM Arena)

The Nokia 2.3 has been launched in India and will go on sale from December 27 with a price tag of Rs 8,199. On December 5, HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 2.3 in Egypt’s capital Cairo. Users have been offered one year replacement guarantee as part of the launch. Under this scheme, anyone who buys the phone on or before March 31, 2020, can get it replaced in case of a manufacturing defect or hardware failure. This is unique for phones in this price range.

The Nokia 2.3 has a 4,000mAh battery capacity, and Nokia says a single charge can keep the smartphone working for two days. The phone comes in three colour options: charcoal, cyan green and sand. This will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and has 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The Nokia 2.3 supports storage expansion of up to 400GB with a microSD card. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ display and runs on the Android 9 Pie. Like most Nokia smartphones, this model is also a certified Android One device, which means the newest Android update should be arriving soon enough. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button and supports dual SIMs. At the back, the Nokia 2.3 has a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, then there is also an LED flash. For selfies, the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The device also features Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio receiver, and a Micro-USB port.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram