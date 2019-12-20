Nokia 2.3 Goes on Sale in India at Rs 8,199 From December 27 With Replacement Warranty

The Nokia 2.3 has been launched in India and will go on sale from December 27 with a price tag of Rs 8,199. On December 5, HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 2.3 in Egypt’s capital Cairo. Users have been offered one year replacement guarantee as part of the launch. Under this scheme, anyone who buys the phone on or before March 31, 2020, can get it replaced in case of a manufacturing defect or hardware failure. This is unique for phones in this price range.

Discover our latest addition Nokia 2.3 and step up to more 🙌. Crafted with modern day essentials that take your experiences into a whole new level. 👉https://t.co/LAHRQws3zO#Nokia2 #StepUpToMore pic.twitter.com/J1OzANqIh7 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2019

The Nokia 2.3 has a 4,000mAh battery capacity, and Nokia says a single charge can keep the smartphone working for two days. The phone comes in three colour options: charcoal, cyan green and sand. This will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and has 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The Nokia 2.3 supports storage expansion of up to 400GB with a microSD card. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ display and runs on the Android 9 Pie. Like most Nokia smartphones, this model is also a certified Android One device, which means the newest Android update should be arriving soon enough. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button and supports dual SIMs. At the back, the Nokia 2.3 has a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, then there is also an LED flash. For selfies, the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The device also features Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio receiver, and a Micro-USB port.

