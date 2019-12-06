Nokia 2.3 Launched: Android One, 4,000mAh Battery, Face Unlock and More

The Nokia 2.3 was launched yesterday at an event in Egypt. The handset sports a dual-rear camera and comes with a 4,000mAh battery capacity that can keep the phone working for 2 days on a single charge. Like most Nokia smartphones this one is also a certified Android One device. According to a report, Nokia 2.3 will be sold at EUR 109 (~Rs 8,600). The Nokia 2.3 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ 19:9 with a waterdrop notch display and has been launched in three colours: Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal.

The latest Nokia device runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and has 2GB RAM as well as 32GB of expandable storage. The device runs Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 2.3 offers dual SIM and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. As for the sensors, the Nokia 2.3 has an Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor). The device also features Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio receiver, and a Micro USB port.

The rear of the Nokia 2.3 sports a dual-camera system, a 13-megapixel f/2.2 main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has an LED flash. The front camera or the selfie camera has a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens and even supports biometric face unlock. The handset comes powered with a 4,000mAh battery, which as per the company, provides 2 days of battery life. The Nokia 2.3 weighs 183 grams and the size of the phone is 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm (height x width x thickness).

