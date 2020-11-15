Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 Phones Now Listed on Nokia India Website, Launch Expected Soon

The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are currently listed on the Nokia India website, therefore indicating the smartphones' imminent launch in the country. The development comes days after a report highlighted that the two phones by its brand licensee HDM Global would launch in the country by the end of November. Notably, the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 that first debuted in September this year are currently available to purchase in select markets including the UK. Both the budget smartphones are listed in three colour options.

The Nokia website does not reveal the pricing of smartphones, although they are expected to cost less than Rs 15,000. The Nokia 2.4 price in the UK is set at GBP 10 (approx Rs 10,000) for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant while the Nokia 3.4 (3GB + 32GB) model carries a price a tag of GBP 130 (approx Rs 12,800). The Nokia India website highlights both Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options along with a 3GB RAM option. More details about the availability of the budget smartphones are expected from the company soon.

In terms of the specifications, the Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The phone supports dual-SIM (nano) and ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Nokia website states that the phone will get two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia 2.4 further packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, housed inside a small notch. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, there's a 4,500mAh battery that is touted to last for two days with standard usage.

The Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, features a 6.39-inch HD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and is guaranteed to receive two of years Android updates.

The smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. Connectivity options on the Nokia 3.4 are similar to the Nokia 2.4. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack.