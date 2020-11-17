Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 Phones to Launch in India on November 26: All You Need to Know

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global is set to launch the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones in India on November 26. The development was teased by Nokia Mobile India on Twitter where the post highlights sketches of the rear camera setup on the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 with the caption "countdown has begun." Last week, the company had listed the two budget smartphones on the Nokia India website that provides the complete specifications, though the pricing details remain unclear. The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 that first debuted in September this year are currently available to purchase in select markets including the UK.

The Nokia India website does not state the prices of the two smartphones, although they are expected to cost less than Rs 15,000 in the country. The Nokia 2.4 price in the UK is set at GBP 100 (approx Rs 10,000) for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant while the Nokia 3.4 (3GB + 32GB) model carries a price a tag of GBP 130 (approx Rs 12,800). The Nokia India website also highlights both Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 phones in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options.

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

In terms of the specifications, the Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The phone supports dual-SIM (nano) and ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Nokia website states that the phone will get two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. It further includes a dual rear camera setup that packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, housed inside a small notch. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, there's a 4,500mAh battery that is touted to last for two days with standard usage.

The Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, features a 6.39-inch HD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and is guaranteed to receive two of years Android updates. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. Connectivity options on the Nokia 3.4 are similar to the Nokia 2.4. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes the 3.5mm headphone jack.