Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability and More

The Nokia 2.4 smartphone has finally arrived in India, nearly two months after its launch in Europe. Its comes with a price tag of Rs 10,399 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the phone is available in Fjord and Charcoal colour options. Notable features of the Nokia 2.4 include 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. Customers can pre-order the phone via the Nokia India website starting today, and the phone will hit major retailers like Amazon and Flipkart on December 4.

Notably, the Nokia 2.4 can be purchased with an exchange offer on the Nokia website. Customers will also get exclusive James Bond 007 No Time to Die merchandise worth Rs 1,200. However, the offer is applicable only for the first one hundred units of Nokia 2.4, and it is valid from November 26 till December 4. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.4 is listed on the company's India website, therefore indicating its imminent launch in the country. The Nokia 3.4 (3GB + 32GB) price in the UK is set at GBP 130 (approx Rs 12,800).

n terms of the specifications, the Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The phone supports dual-SIM (nano) and ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Nokia states that the phone will get two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia 2.4 further packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It supports modes night mode and portrait mode. There's also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, housed inside a small notch.

Other features on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, there's a 4,500mAh battery on the Nokia 2.4 that is touted to last for two days with standard usage. It also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.