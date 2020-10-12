Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Feature Phones Have the Snake Game, FM Radio and 4G Internet

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G feature phones have been launched in China. As expected, both the phones come with a physical T9 keyboard along with a polycarbonate body, and are aimed at entry-level phone users. Additionally, the Nokia 225 4G carries a VGA snapper at the back while there's no camera present on Nokia 215 4G. As the names suggest, both the new Nokia phones support 4G connectivity.

Currently, the Nokia 215 4G is up for pre-orders via Chinese e-retailer JD.com for a price of CNY 289 (roughly Rs. 3,100). The phone will go on sale starting October 14 and its colour options include Black and Turquoise Green. The Nokia 225 4G, on the other hand, is not listed on e-commerce sites yet; however, it will reportedly be available for pre-order starting October 17 while the actual sale date is listed as October 25. The phone is rumoured to be priced at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 3,800). Moreover, Nokia's brand licensee HDM Global is yet to share details on the phones' global availability.

Both the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G sport a 2.4-inch LCD displays surrounded by thick bezels. While the Nokia 215 4G comes with a no-frill design, its sibling Nokia 225 4G has the more premium and slick body. Other features on the two include FM Radio, LED flashlights, Bluetooth and microSD slots for storage (up to 32GB). The two phones also ship with the classic Snake game, a selling point for the old nostalgic Nokia phone users.

Battery specifications of both Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G are currently unknown; however, the two feature phones pack a Micro-USB port for charging.