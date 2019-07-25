Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Features Phones Announced: Price, Specifications, Features and More
Nokia has announced two new feature phones which are aimed at giving the experience of HD calling.
In a recent development, HMD Global took to the official page of Nokia on Twitter to announce the unveiling of two new feature phones: Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019). The two simple and affordable handsets are being launched in various markets to give the experience of HD calling. While the Nokia 220 4G can be called a successor to the Nokia 220 that was launched back in 2014, the Nokia 105 (2019) comes with a refreshed design and more.
Both the phones will go on sale starting August, however, details about its pricing and launch in India hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the official launch, here is everything you need to know about the two new Nokia feature phones.
Nokia 220 4G
The Nokia 220 4G comes with a 2.4-inch color screen display running at QQVGA resolution. With a solid and durable polycarbonate build, the phone has a 1,200mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 27 days standby and up to 6.3 hours of talk time. It has support for Bluetooth, Facebook, Twitter, and a web browser. The features also include Wireless FM Radio and popular Snake game. Talking about specifications, the phone comes with 16MB RAM and 24MB storage. For photos, the phone has a VGA camera with an LED flash at the back. The new Nokia 220 4G is priced at EUR 39 (approximately Rs 3,050).
Nokia 105 (2019)
The Nokia 105 (2019) is a successor to the model that was launched back in 2017. The phone comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA color screen display, along with 800mAh battery that can offer up to 14 hours talktime and up to 26 days standby. The phone runs on Nokia’s Series 30+ software and comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB storage. It has FM Radio and Torchlight features. The pre-loaded games in Nokia 105 (2019) include Snake, Sky Gift, Airstrike, Tetris and more. The Nokia 105 (2019) will be available for EUR 13 (approximately Rs 1,000).
