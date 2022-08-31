Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Launched In India: Here's What You Get In A 2022 Feature Phone

Nokia, the HMD Global-owned brand was the most popular mobile phone company back in 2000s when feature phones were the norm. Now, while smartphones have taken over, there is still a market for feature phones, and Nokia has now brought a flip feature phone to the Indian market, named the Nokia 2660 Flip.

Nokia 2660 Flip Price And Availability

The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched in India at a price of Rs 4,699 and is available to purchase on the Nokia India online store and offline retailers. The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched in three colour options – Blue, black, and red.

Nokia 2660 Flip Features And Specifications

The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched with a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a 1.77 QVGA display on the cover flap. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T107 Single Core processor, paired with 48MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The Nokia 2660 comes with Dual-SIM connectivity with slots for two nano SIM cards and the smartphone runs on S30+ operating system.

The Nokia 2660 Flip mobile phone also comes with a VGA rear camera with LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the flip phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, a micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and wireless FM. There is a 1,450mAh removable battery on the Nokia 2660 Flip that is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of talk time on 2G and 6.5 hours talk time on 4G LTE.

Nokia has been launching a slew of feature phones in the country, and the company launched the Nokia 8210 4G was launched in the country earlier this month. The Nokia 8210 4G was launched with a 2.8-inch colour display, a Unisoc T107 single-core processor, 48MB of RAM, 128MB of internal storage, dual SIM connectivity, a VGA camera, and more.

