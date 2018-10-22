Nokia 3.1, 5.1, 6.1 And 8 Sirocco Get Price Cuts in India: Everything You Need to Know

HMD Global has slashed prices of several Nokia smartphones in India. The Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 prices are slashed by up to Rs 1,500. The Nokia 8 Sirocco, on the other hand, receives a massive price drop of Rs 13,000. These price changes come ahead of the festive season sales and shopping surge as we close in on the Diwali festival. Here are all the details.The Nokia 3.1 variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which will now retail at Rs. 10,999 instead of its old price of Rs. 11,999, a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Nokia 3.1 features a larger 5.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal. Nokia 3.1 features a 13MP primary camera having f/2 aperture with auto-focus and LED flash. In terms of optics, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with f/ 2 aperture and 84.6-degree field of view. The device runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The device houses a 2,990mAh battery and lacks a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.Nokia 5.1, the handset was launched alongside Nokia 3.1 for Rs 14,499 and it’ll now be made available at Rs 12,999 by Nokia. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch display bearing 18:9 aspect ratio in a 6000-series Aluminum unibody design. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 SoC powers the phone. It is launched in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. In terms of optics, The Nokia 5.1 also gets an updated 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. The phone has a relatively smaller 2970mAh battery and it also comes laden with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Connectivity options in the Nokia 5.1 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (in select markets).Both the Nokia 6.1 variants have also received a price cut. The 3 GB RAM model is now selling at Rs 13,499 down from Rs 15,499. The 4 GB RAM model, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 16,499 down from Rs. 17,499.The dual-SIM Nokia 6.1 is part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Nokia 6.1 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).Nokia 8 Sirocco has received the biggest price cut among all variants. The smartphone after a massive Rs 13,000 price cut will now retail for Rs 36,999. Nokia had marked the MRP of Nokia 8 Sirocco as Rs 49,999 Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum. It will sport a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.On the optics front, the smartphone will comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.