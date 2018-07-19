English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications And More
Nokia 3.1 price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant.
Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched its new Android One smartphone Nokia 3.1 in India. Nokia 3.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates from launch. as guaranteed in the Android One programme. Nokia 3.1 price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The phone will be sold starting July 21 across major mobile retailers and online via Paytm Mall and Nokia's online store. Consumers buying Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will get 10% cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Consumers will additionally get two Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm. There is also a cashback of 5 percent on purchase using ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card. Nokia 3.1 consumers will get data benefits from Idea and Vodafone. On recharge of Rs 149, customers will get 1GB data daily along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. On a recharge of RS 595, consumers will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, 18GB data for 6 months.
Nokia 3.1 Specifications:
Nokia 3.1 features a larger 5.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal. Nokia 3.1 features a 13MP primary camera having f/2 aperture with auto-focus and LED flash. In terms of optics, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with f/ 2 aperture and 84.6-degree field of view. The device runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The device houses a 2,990mAh battery and lacks a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
